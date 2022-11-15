EU urges cooperation as members refill military stocks amid arms supplies to Kyiv

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell attends the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

"All together makes better prices, better quality and better time," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers in Brussels.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Benoit Van Overstraeten

