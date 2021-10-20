Skip to main content

Europe

EU, U.S. warn about 'divisive rhetoric' in Bosnia, urge dialogue

2 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative Josep Borrell deliver remarks to reporters before meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

BELGRADE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union voiced support on Wednesday for Western Balkan countries' efforts to join the EU but expressed concern about "increasingly divisive rhetoric" in Bosnia.

Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania all want to join the wealthy 27-nation EU, but progress towards membership has been slow. read more

In a joint statement almost a week after talks in Washington between EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the EU and the U.S. government assured the Western Balkan states that they support EU enlargement.

"This region belongs in the European Union," the statement said.

It also said Washington and Brussels support efforts in Bosnia to "promote electoral and constitutional reform and maintain the functionality of its state institutions."

"We have serious concerns about increasingly divisive rhetoric in Bosnia and Herzegovina," it said.

"We call on all parties to respect and protect state institutions, resume constructive dialogue, and take steps to advance progress on the EU integration path – including on relevant reforms."

Under the Dayton peace accords that ended Bosnia's 1992-95 war, the country was split into two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and a Bosniak-Croat federation - linked by a relatively weak, tripartite inter-ethnic presidency.

Bosnian Serb secessionist leader Milorad Dodik, who is also the Serb member of the presidency, said last week the leadership of the Serb Republic would soon take measures to unravel some of the Bosnian state's main institutions.

Dodik has long said Bosnia's judiciary and prosecutors were established on the basis of decisions by international peace envoys, and are not enshrined in its constitution. read more

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:39 AM UTC

Lufthansa, easyJet win EU court backing to buy Air Berlin assets

German airline Lufthansa and British peer easyJet on Wednesday gained backing from Europe's second top court for their acquisitions of insolvent German carrier Air Berlin's assets four years ago.

Europe
Wage dispute deepens at German public banks as inflation fears persist
Europe
AutoStore, Norway's biggest IPO in two decades, valued at $12.4 bln
Europe
Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort U.S. strategic bombers over Black Sea
Europe
Analysis: Eat or be eaten? Food delivery apps have knives out as pandemic boom fades