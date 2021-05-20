Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EuropeEU vaccination campaign catching up with that of the U.S., von der Leyen says

Reuters
1 minute read

The European COVID-19 vaccination campaign is gaining speed and catching up with that of the United States, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We aim to have offered a jab to 70% of all adults by the end of July...this is almost the same target as the one the U.S. has set," she told a conference.

Critics of the EU vaccination campaign should keep in mind that the EU has exported 220 million jabs, almost as many as it has used for its own citizens, von Leyen said in a snipe at the U.S. and Britain.

"Others are keeping their entire vaccine production all to themselves, but the EU will reach its vaccination targets without sealing itself off from the world."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 9:18 AM UTCUK sets up Great British Railways but ‘without the terrible sandwiches’

Britain will create a new public railway operator called Great British Railways in the biggest reform of the network in a quarter of a century, though there will be no return to the notoriously "terrible sandwiches" of the old British Rail.

EuropeJailed Kremlin critic Navalny 'more or less' recovered after hunger strike - prison official
EuropeFrench court orders damages for victims of PIP breast implant scandal
Europe'I'm coming back to life' pianist says, as Geneva reopens
EuropeGreece evacuates more as forest fire spreads to Attica region