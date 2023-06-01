EU vote questioning Hungarian presidency breaks bloc's rules, says Polish PM

Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki reacts after receiving his nomination from President Duda during a government swearing-in ceremony in Warsaw
Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reacts after receiving his nomination from President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) during a government swearing-in ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, December 11, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

WARSAW, June 1 (Reuters) - A vote by the European Parliament in favour of a resolution questioning Hungary's ability to hold the rotating presidency of the European Union next year goes against the bloc's rules, Poland's prime minister said on Thursday.

"It is a clear violation of European rules in their most important form, that is treaty rules," Mateusz Morawiecki said at a conference in Moldova. "Destroying the entire way of managing the EU in this way is not only a road to nowhere, but it is a road to the abyss."

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

