Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

EU vows to shield itself from Chinese security threats, Michel says

1 minute read

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 9, 2021. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that the European Union was ready to stand up to aggressive actions by China and Russia, offering support to U.S. President Joe Biden on his first European tour.

"We will defend ourselves against practices that pose security risks," Michel told an online news conference before joining the G7 summit in Britain, saying Beijing was a systemic rival and also a partner.

"We will continue to stand up to defend human rights and the rule of law in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and elsewhere," Michel said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 3:05 AM UTCChina, U.S. commerce chiefs to cooperate on handling differences, Beijing says

Top U.S. and Chinese commerce officials spoke by telephone and agreed to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences, China's commmerce ministry said on Thursday, the latest high-level exchange as the countries spar over disagreements.

ChinaChina's top banking regulator warns of bad debt, local real estate bubbles
ChinaAlibaba to develop self-driving trucks with logistics unit Cainiao
ChinaChina arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering
ChinaSinovac CEO complained about anti-China comments in Brazil -sources