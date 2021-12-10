EU to wait till spring to decide when to reinstate borrowing limits- von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a media statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The European Union will wait until the spring to assess the economic situation across the bloc and then consider whether to continue with the suspension of government borrowing limits, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

She told a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that a "pandemic escape clause" on any borrowing curbs still applied in 2022. A review of the rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact, would be needed next year before the rules were reinstated, she said.

The European Commission is in charge of enforcing EU rules that cap government budget deficits and debt to safeguard the euro.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Chalmers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.