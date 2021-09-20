EU wants long-term solutions for post-Brexit trade, says diplomat

Flags of Great Britain and the European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European Union ministers meeting on Tuesday will discuss how to ease tensions with London over trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland but the bloc will not renegotiate provisions for the sensitive frontier agreed in the Brexit divorce deal, a senior EU diplomat said on Monday.

The EU executive, which is negotiating with London on behalf of the bloc's 27 member countries, is expected to outline by the end of September plans that facilitate the movement of goods after Brexit. L8N2QG2MO

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

