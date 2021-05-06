Skip to main content

EuropeEU willing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver - EU's von der Leyen

Reuters
1 minute read

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen removes her mask while meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"The EU is also ready to discuss any proposals that addresses the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," she said in a speech to the European University Institute in Florence.

"That's why we are ready to discuss how the U.S. proposal for a waiver on intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines could help achieve that objective."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · May 5, 2021 · 3:51 PM UTCIran envoy drops appeal to jail in Belgium, no prisoner swap seen

An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison for planning a bomb attack in France has dropped an appeal in Belgium and will serve his sentence, his representative said on Wednesday.

EuropeIreland urges Britain against prosecution ban for N.Ireland army veterans
EuropeCloser EU military cooperation with U.S., Canada, Norway is quantum leap, Germany says

Military cooperation in the European Union will get a boost as the 27 nation bloc is admitting for the first time outside partners such as the U.S., Canada and Norway to join in one of its projects, Germany said on Thursday.

EuropeUK sends two navy boats to Jersey after France threatens blockade
EuropeAir France-KLM operating loss widens as European recovery lags