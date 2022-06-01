Factbox: Euro zone expansion timeline

The European Union flags flutter ahead of the gas talks between the EU, Russia and Ukraine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday that Croatia was ready to join the euro zone from 2023.

Below is a timeline of the euro zone's expansion.

1999 - 11 countries set up the euro zone, still only in electronic form: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

2001 - Greece joins the still electronic euro zone

2002 - Euro notes and coins come into circulation

2007 - Slovenia joins

2008 - Cyprus and Malta join

2009 - Slovakia joins

2011 - Estonia joins

2014 - Latvia joins

2015 - Lithuania joins

2023 - Croatia set to join

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

