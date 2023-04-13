Euro zone industrial output stronger than expected in Feb

BRUSSELS, April 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial output was stronger than expected in February, data showed on Thursday, mainly thanks to a rise in production of capital and non-durable consumer goods.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose 1.5% month-on-month in February for a 2.0% year-on-year increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.0% monthly rise and a 1.5% year-on-year gain.

Eurostat said the output of capital goods -- goods such as buildings and equipment used to make products and provide services -- jumped 2.2% on the month after a 0.1% increase in January for a 10.4% year-on-year surge.

Energy output also rose 1.1% on the month after a 0.2% fall in January and the production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 1.9% on the month after a 2.1% slump in January.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

