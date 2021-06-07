Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Euro zone investor morale rises to highest level since Feb 2018

People enjoy an evening drink at Place de la Contrescarpe in Paris as cafes, bars and restaurants reopen after closing down for months amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

Investor morale in the euro zone rose for the fourth month in a row in June, reaching its highest level since February 2018, lifted by reopening restaurants and tourism resuming as coronavirus cases fall, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone climbed to 28.1 from 21.0 in May. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 26.0.

A current conditions index surged to 21.3 from 6.3. An expectations index eased to 35.3 from 36.8 a month earlier.

"The eurozone is increasingly leaving the painful losses of the Corona year behind," said Sentix Managing Director Manfred Huebner. "However, there is a downside to the strong economy and that is foreseeable rising prices."

Sentix surveyed 1,139 investors from June 3 to June 5.

