Euro zone investor morale rises on upbeat services sector- Sentix

The financial district with the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank (C), is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone rose for the fifth month in a row in July, its highest level since February 2018, lifted by reopening restaurants and retailers as well as tourism as coronavirus cases fall, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone climbed to 29.8 from 28.1 in June. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 30.0.

A current conditions index surged to 29.8 from 21.3 . An expectations index eased to 29.8 from 35.3.

"The massive investments by member states, supported by a continuously expansive monetary policy by the European Central Bank, stabilised the euro zone economy during lockdowns," said Sentix Managing Director Manfred Huebner.

"This mainly helped manufacturing in the last 12 months," he added. "As restrictions are removed, services and trade are now also seeing an upward trend."

Sentix surveyed 1,114 investors from July 1 to July 3.

Europe

