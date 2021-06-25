Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Euro zone to recover faster than thought, still needs support -ECB

Cars intended for export wait at the port for loading, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Bremerhaven, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - The euro zone is recovering faster than earlier expected, but still needs continued fiscal and monetary support so that the pandemic does not leave scars, European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde told European Union leaders on Friday.

"Euro area GDP is recovering and will return to pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of 2022, one quarter earlier than expected in spring," Lagarde told the leaders according to one official familiar with the talks.

"Fiscal and monetary policy continue to play their role in underpinning economic activity and bolstering confidence. Continued support is needed to avoid that the pandemic leave large scars o the economy," she said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

