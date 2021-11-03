Euro zone unemployment eases to 7.4% in Sept as expected

Picture shows the abandoned Kennedy Square due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown in downtown Essen, Germany, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone unemployment eased to 7.4% of the workforce in September as expected, the EU's statistics office said on Wednesday, as the economy continues to recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statistics office said 12.079 million people were without jobs in the 19 countries sharing the euro in September, compared to 12.334 million, or 7.5% of the workforce, in August.

This is the lowest reading since April 2020 when the unemployment rate was 7.3%.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

