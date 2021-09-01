Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Macro Matters

Euro zone unemployment falls as expected in July

1 minute read

Job seekers wait to speak with staff at a National Agency for Employment (Pole Emploi) office in Aubervilliers, near Paris, France, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone unemployment fell as expected in July as 350,000 people found jobs compared to the previous month, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.

Eurostat said the unemployment rate in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 7.6% of the workforce, in line with economists' consensus in a Reuters poll, from 7.8% in June.

This meant there were 12.334 million people registered as unemployed in the euro zone in July, down from 12.684 million in June.

Spain and Greece remained the two EU countries with the highest unemployment rate, with 14.3% and 14.6% respectively, but there, too, the number of jobless fell sharply.

The Netherlands had the lowest unemployment rate in the euro zone -- only 3.1%, followed by Malta with 3.3% and Germany with 3.6%.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Macro Matters

Macro Matters · 10:38 AM UTC

GLOBAL ECONOMY Factories hit by pandemic-related supply disruptions

Global factory activity lost momentum in August as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic-disrupted supply chains, raising concerns faltering manufacturing would add to economic woes caused by slumping consumption, surveys showed on Wednesday.

Macro Matters
Analysis: Argentina's markets are flying (yes, you read that right)
Macro Matters
Turkey's economy sees powerful Q2 rebound after last year's slump
Macro Matters
U.S. childcare in short supply as burned-out workers quit, new hires hard to find
Macro Matters
Euro zone unemployment falls as expected in July