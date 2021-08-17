Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Europe needs humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees -EU official Gentiloni

1 minute read

EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a news conference on the European Semester Spring Package in Brussels, Belgium June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

MILAN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Europe has to create humanitarian corridors to receive refugees fleeing from Afghanistan, and also to avoid uncontrolled flows of illegal immigrants, the European Union's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday in an interview.

"I think that Europe will inevitably have to equip itself for humanitarian corridors and organised reception, also to avoid uncontrolled flows of illegal immigrants. Or, at least, the countries that are willing to do so, should," he told Italian daily il Messaggero.

European Union foreign ministers will hold a crisis meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban Islamist militants.

