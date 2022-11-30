Europe needs to limit Russian influence in Balkans, Italy says















BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Europe should increase its presence in the western Balkans to limit the influence of Russia, Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday ahead of the second day of NATO meetings in Bucharest.

"The stability in western Balkans is important for peace. We need to stop the Russians in the western Balkans, we need more Europe," Tajani said.

"We need to protect all the countries in the western Balkans and close to Ukraine because it is important in this moment to work together, Unity is important and it's a strong message to Russia."

Reporting by John Irish, Charlotte Van Campenhout and Bart Meijer











