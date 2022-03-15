Europe stocks fall as China COVID surge weighs on oil majors, miners

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

March 15 (Reuters) - European stock markets fell on Tuesday, with commodity-linked shares hit by concerns about surging coronavirus cases in China, while nerves ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week added to the gloom.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 1.3% by 0813 GMT, with miners (.SXPP), travel & leisure (.SXTP) and oil & gas (.SXEP) posting losses between 1.4% and 3.2%.

Crude prices shed almost 5% and industrial metals fell on concerns over the economic fallout from surging COVID-19 cases in key consumer China.

Sweden's H&M (HMb.ST), the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, slipped 3.2% after reporting a rise in quarterly sales that was in line with expectations. read more

Tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match slid 6.0% after it said it had decided to pause plans to spin off and list its U.S. cigar business.

Dutch tech investor Prosus (PRX.AS), which has a stake in China's Tencent (0700.HK), fell another 7.2% amid continued weakness in Chinese tech shares.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

