Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Europe would be honoured to give asylum to Belarus athlete - French minister

1 minute read
1/2

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya talks with police officers at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - It would be an honour if Europe were to grant political asylum to Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday.

Tsimanouskaya, who refused to board a flight after saying she had been taken to the airport by her team against her wishes, was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday. read more

"Political asylum - it would be an honour for Europe to do so," Beaune told RFI radio.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:09 AM UTCPolice clear climate activists from heart of Zurich financial district

Police began clearing climate activists from the heart of Zurich's financial district on Monday after they blocked bank entrances to protest against lenders' financing of fossil fuel projects that damage the environment.

EuropeHackers shut down system for booking COVID-19 shots in Italy's Lazio region
EuropeKosovo honours late son of U.S. President Biden
Europe100-year-old former death camp guard to go on trial in Germany -report
EuropeThousands protest against COVID-19 health pass in France