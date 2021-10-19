Skip to main content

Europe

Europe would not survive an end of the rule of law, Luxembourg says

1 minute read

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn makes a statement to the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2020. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - An end of the rule of law would mean the end of Europe, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn warned on Tuesday, days before EU leaders are set to discuss a deepening dispute over the rule of law in Poland at a summit in Brussels.

"Europe will not digest the end of the rule of law. Europe will die from such a development... Europe has been built on democracy, liberty, respect - and the rule of law," Asselborn told reporters before a meeting of EU European affairs ministers in Luxembourg.

"We have to realize this, not only the members that respect the rule of law but also in places where the thinking is that the rule of law is not that important. If you challenge the rule of law, you do it for a reason. And this reason is the retention of power."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:07 AM UTC

EU lays out options to punish Poland's challenge to bloc law

The European Commission laid out its options - ranging from legal action to withholding funds - for a response to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of EU law, stressing that action must be taken to protect the bloc's common values.

Europe
There is no room for compromise on the rule of law, Germany says
Europe
No reason for the ECB to increase rates by end of next year, Villeroy says
Europe
Latvia announces four weeks of lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike
Europe
Life after COVID: EU re-thinks budget rules for new era