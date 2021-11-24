European carbon prices hit record high after German price floor pledge

A motor glider flies near the Belchatow Coal Mine, the biggest opencast mine of brown coal in Poland, outside of Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant, in Belchatow October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The benchmark European carbon contract hit a fresh record high of 73.18 euros a tonne on Wednesday after Germany's incoming coalition government said it would prevent carbon prices in its country from falling below 60 euros/tonne. read more

Germany, which is Europe's biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, said it would implement the measure if the European Union cannot agree on a minimum price in its Emissions Trading System.

Reporting By Susanna Twidale;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

