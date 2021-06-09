Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
European Commission starts legal steps against Germany over ECB ruling

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The European Commission on Wednesday started a legal procedure against Germany, investigating whether a German court broke EU rules by challenging central bank bond purchases already approved by the top EU court.

The Commission, the EU's executive arm, sent a letter to Germany notifying Berlin that it was exploring whether the German court's ruling had violated EU rules, according to a statement.

Such a letter is the first stage in a process that can ultimately lead to the Commission asking the EU's Court of Justice to impose penalties.

