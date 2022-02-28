1 minute read
European defence stocks surge as Germany boosts military spending
LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares in European defence groups surged at the stock market open on Monday after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a dramatic hike in military spending in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more
Shares in Germany's Rheinmetall jumped 48%, Italy's Leonardo rose 17%, France's Thales was up 10.7% and the UK's BAE (BAES.L) gained 13%.
Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by John Stonestreet
