European defence stocks surge as Germany boosts military spending

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares in European defence groups surged at the stock market open on Monday after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a dramatic hike in military spending in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Shares in Germany's Rheinmetall jumped 48%, Italy's Leonardo rose 17%, France's Thales was up 10.7% and the UK's BAE (BAES.L) gained 13%.

