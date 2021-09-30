European equities on course to end volatile September on bright note

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 30 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Thursday, extending gains after a bruising sell-off earlier this week as lingering worries about slowing global economic growth and higher inflation put the main markets on course for a monthly drop.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.6% by 0718 GMT, led by defensive sectors such as real estate (.SX86P), healthcare (.SXDP) and food & beverages (.SX3P), while miners (.SXPP) rebounded from sharp declines fuelled by worries about China's economy.

The benchmark is on track to end September with losses of 2.7% after a seven-month winning streak, as a surge in government bond yields drove investors out of high-growth sectors.

Among stocks, Sweden's H&M (HMb.ST) rose 1.9% after it reported a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly pretax profit as shoppers returned to stores, while spirits maker Diageo Plc (DGE.L) gained 2.0% after it forecast a boost to operating margins as people opt for premium brands. read more

British online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) tumbled 10.3% as it warned that freight inflation and higher wages for its distribution centre workers would impact full-year profit margins. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

