European Medicines Agency panel approves scaling up AstraZeneca COVID vaccine production

Needles and a vial of AstraZeneca's vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured during a pilot test which aims to apply 20,000 vaccines per day in coming months, at Fira de Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A panel of the European drug regulator on Monday approved scaling up manufacturing of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine.

An existing manufacturing site operated by Universal Farma in Guadalajara, Spain, will add a second filling line for the vaccine, the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee said in a statement.

The scaling up is expected to support the continued supply of the vaccine, including for donations to third countries through COVAX.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.