European shares edge higher on boost from banks, energy

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

March 22 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, buoyed by energy stocks extending a rally on the back of higher oil prices and gains for banks following hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX)edged up 0.2% after a lacklustre start to the week. The European oil & gas sector index (.SXEP) gained 0.8%, while banks (.SX7P) rose 1.1%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to battle red-hot inflation, just as markets digested a 25 basis point rate hike last week. read more

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered a rally in commodities including oil and industrial metals on concerns about supply disruptions, with crude prices jumping as some European Union members discussed a potential oil embargo on Moscow.

London's oil-exporter heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) led gains among its continental peers for the second straight day, rising 0.4%.

Finnish utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE) rose 0.7% as it agreed to sell its 50% stake in Fortum Oslo Varme for 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.14 billion). read more

Europe's largest online restaurant food ordering service Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) gained 1.8% on a partnership with McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) to expand delivery. read more

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.