European shares edge lower on final trading day of the year

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 30, 2021.

Summary STOXX 600 to end the year 22% higher

New Year's Eve thins trading volumes

Banks, tech stocks outperform this year

Markets in Germany, Italy, Spain closed

Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Friday amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries over the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) fell 0.1%, with travel stocks (.SXTP) leading losses. The benchmark index, which gained 0.2% in the previous session, is eyeing a rise of 1.3% this week.

New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the surge in COVID-19 cases casts a gloom over festivities for a second year in a row. read more

Still, the European benchmark is set to end the year 22% higher, its second best year since 2009, with all of the major subsectors on track for yearly gains.

Banks (.SX7P) and tech (.SX8P) stocks have rallied the most this year, adding 34% each, while pandemic-battered travel (.SXTP) stocks underperformed, eking out gains of 4%.

"The pandemic-related rescue packages allowed European banks to absorb the shock caused by the contraction in economic activity at the start of the year," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

"With (ECB) President Lagarde saying that they are unlikely to start raising interest rates in 2022, European banks may continue to benefit."

European bank, tech stocks outperform in 2021

Tech stocks will continue to benefit as the work-from-home flexibility stays, while sectors such as construction materials (.SXOP), automobiles (.SXAP), and food and beverage (.SX3P) could lose steam next year, as central banks are expected to aggressively tighten monetary policies, Pissouros added.

Markets including London and Paris will trade for half a session on Friday, while Germany, Spain and Italy are among European bourses closed for the New Year's Eve holiday.

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

