European shares hit 1-year low on prospect of Russia oil ban

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

March 7 (Reuters) - European stocks hit one-year lows on Monday, with Germany's blue-chip index looking set to confirm a bear market as Western countries mulled a Russian oil import ban, raising the prospects of broader inflationary risks and slowing economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) tumbled 2.4% by 0812 GMT. The German DAX (.GDAXI) dropped 3.7%, with the index having shed more than 20% from the record closing high on Jan. 5, and entering what is known as a bear market territory.

Strong gains in London's mining and energy giants partially offset losses in the FTSE 100 (.FTSE), which dropped 1.1%, while France's CAC 40 (.FCHI) and Italy's FTSE MIB (.FTMIB) fell 3.4% and 2.9%, respectively.

Brent crude prices soared near $130 a barrel, its highest since 2008 after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil. read more

European oil and gas stocks (.SXEP) jumped 3.4%, while miners (.SXPP) gained 3.7% - the only sectors trading in the black.

Leading the losses, retailers (.SXRP), automakers (.SXAP) and banks (.SX7P) fell between 5% and 4.7%.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.