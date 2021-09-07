Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
European shares hover below record high, telecom stocks jump

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 7 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered below record highs on Tuesday as caution ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week offset gains in the telecoms sector following a Deutsche Telekom deal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.1% by 0719 GMT, after coming just a point below its record high in the previous session.

Media (.SXMP) and utilities (.SX6P) fell the most among sectors, while telecoms (.SXKP) gained 0.8%.

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) rose 2.5% after it struck a share-swap deal with Softbank Group (9984.T) to increase its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile (TMUS.O) and sold its Dutch unit. read more

Shares in Sweden's Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) rose 1%, while KPN (KPN.AS) gained almost 4%.

Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE) slipped 0.5% after Reuters reported that regulators have launched an investigation into the company after the demise of some of its U.S. investment funds last year. read more

