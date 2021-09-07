European shares hover below record high, telecom stocks jump

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 7 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered below record highs on Tuesday as caution ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week offset gains in the telecoms sector following a Deutsche Telekom deal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.1% by 0719 GMT, after coming just a point below its record high in the previous session.

Media (.SXMP) and utilities (.SX6P) fell the most among sectors, while telecoms (.SXKP) gained 0.8%.

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) rose 2.5% after it struck a share-swap deal with Softbank Group (9984.T) to increase its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile (TMUS.O) and sold its Dutch unit. read more

Shares in Sweden's Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) rose 1%, while KPN (KPN.AS) gained almost 4%.

Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE) slipped 0.5% after Reuters reported that regulators have launched an investigation into the company after the demise of some of its U.S. investment funds last year. read more

