European shares skid on recession fears; German producer prices see highest-ever rise

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 19 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday and were set for a weekly loss, on fears that a tighter monetary policy, inflationary pressures, and an energy crisis could push the global economy into a recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) slid 0.3% as of 0721 GMT, with travel stocks (.SXTP) leading the declines.

Among the biggest drags was French catering and food services group Sodexo (EXHO.PA), down 1.9%, after Jefferies cut the stock to "hold" from "buy" to factor in a cautious recessionary scenario over fiscal year 2023-2024.

The benchmark is set to end the week about 0.3% weaker, as gains in commodity-linked oil stocks (.SXEP) and miners (.SXPP) as well as food & beverage stocks (.SX3P) were offset by declines in real estate (.SX86P) and retail (.SXRP) shares.

FLSmidth (FLS.CO) jumped 7.3% after raising its annual sales outlook as the mining equipment and cement maker beat second-quarter earnings forecasts.

German producer prices in July saw their highest ever increases both year-on-year and month-on-month as energy costs skyrocket due to the Ukraine war. Germany's blue-chip DAX (.GDAXI) slipped 0.3%.

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

