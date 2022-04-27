European shares slip with focus on Russia gas supplies, mixed earnings
April 27 (Reuters) - European shares slipped in choppy trade on Wednesday as markets took stock of mixed earnings updates, while energy tensions heightened after Russian energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.
The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) inched 0.4% lower, set to extend its sell-off for a fourth straight day, and hovered near six-week lows.
Gazprom (GAZP.MM) halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles in the Kremlin's toughest response so far to crippling sanctions from the West over the Ukraine conflict. read more
Miners (.SXPP) extended gains for a second straight day after a recent sell-off, while defensive sectors such as utilities (.SX6P) and food and beverage stocks (.SX3P) were the biggest decliners.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fell 5% after warning that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt full-year results, even as it posted a better-than-expected 17% jump in first-quarter profit. read more
Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) gained 1.2% on a quarterly profit beat as Britain's largest mortgage lender largely shrugged off the country's worsening cost of living crisis. read more
Nordic telecom operator Telia (TELIA.ST) advanced 1.1% after posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings, while freight forwarder DSV (DSV.CO) firmed 2.7% after raising its 2022 outlook. read more
