Strong earnings spur rally across European stocks

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Summary

Summary Companies Standard Chartered soars after Q1 beat

Auto stocks lifted by Volvo Cars' profit beat

German inflation, U.S. GDP data to be issued

April 28 (Reuters) - European shares rallied in morning trade on Thursday, as forecast-beating results from companies including energy major TotalEnergies and automaker Volvo helped set aside worries about slowing global economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 1.3%, extending gains for a second day, with all regional bourses in the black.

Automakers (.SXAP) rallied 3.2%. Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) jumped 7.8% after its profit beat analysts' forecasts as demand for its products remained strong. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) gained 2.3% following plans to buy back its own shares after core earnings rose sharply on soaring oil and gas prices. read more

UK-listed bank Standard Chartered (STAN.L) jumped 14.0% and Spain's Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) climbed 1.9% after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings. read more

"The earnings season so far has been pretty supportive for corporates. It generally seems that they're able to continue to push through some of the costs through pricing," said Roger Jones, head of equities at London & Capital.

"But if there is a growth slowdown in the pipeline, we're not yet seeing it in terms of earnings, how long it (earnings strength) will persist I suppose is a very big question."

Of the 23% of STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far, 65% have topped earnings estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data. In a typical quarter, 52% beat forecasts.

Despite a steady earnings season, April has been a volatile ride for stock markets globally, with the STOXX 600 sinking to an over one-month low at one point on concerns over rising interest rates, valuations of U.S. technology firms, the Ukraine conflict and China's COVID lockdowns.

Still, better-than-expected results from Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) looked set to boost Wall Street at the open, with its shares surging 17.6% in early U.S. premarket trading.

A flash reading of first-quarter U.S. GDP data will be released later in the day, while euro zone consumer confidence and German inflation data for April are also due.

German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) reversed course to drop 6.4% even as it forecast a positive adjusted core profit for its food delivery business this year. read more

Meal-kit maker HelloFresh (HFGG.DE) added 3.0% on strong results.

Among decliners, Swedish banking group Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) slipped 0.5% after narrowly beating profit estimates. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.