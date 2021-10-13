European stocks extend losses, SAP shines after forecast lift

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Oct 13 (Reuters) - European stocks extended losses on Wednesday as investors were unnerved by the prospect of rising inflation slowing growth, while software group SAP's strong earnings forecast helped limit losses in Germany's blue-chip index.

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.4%, the German DAX (.GDAXI) was down 0.2% and France's CAC 40 (.FCHI) fell 0.5%.

German business software group SAP (SAPG.DE) rose 2.6% after it raised its full-year outlook for a third time following a strong quarterly showing as more customers shift their IT operations to the cloud. read more

French luxury goods maker LVMH (LVMH.PA) inched down 0.1% as overall revenue growth in Asia and the United States eased after stellar first-half performance. read more

Online food ordering and delivery service Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) was the biggest decliner on STOXX 600, down about 5%, after its third-quarter orders fell short of analysts' estimates. read more

Apple suppliers including STMicroelectronics , Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) and AMS fell between 1% and 2% after Bloomberg reported the company (AAPL.O) is likely to slash production of its iPhone 13. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

