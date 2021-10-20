European stocks fall as Kering, ASML's downbeat results weigh

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Oct 20 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Wednesday as underwhelming earnings reports from French luxury group Kering and Dutch semiconductor company ASML overshadowed strong results from Nestle and others.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.1% by 0710 GMT, even as Asian peers tracked a strong finish on Wall Street.

Kering (PRTP.PA) tumbled 4.0% as sales growth at its star fashion brand Gucci missed analysts' expectations due to a sharp slowdown in its pace of recovery, particularly in Asia, from COVID-19. read more

ASML Holdings (ASML.AS), a key supplier to computer chip makers, fell 3.0% despite posting slightly better-than-expected quarterly results. read more

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) fell 2.3% after its quarterly earnings were hit by continued raw material inflation and supply chain disruptions, which it expects to continue through mid-2022.

Limiting losses, Swiss food giant Nestle (NESN.S) gained 3.0% after it raised its sales outlook after strong coffee sales and price hikes pushed organic sales 6.5% higher in the third quarter. read more

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

