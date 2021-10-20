Skip to main content

Europe

European stocks fall as Kering, ASML's downbeat results weigh

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 8, 2021.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Wednesday as underwhelming earnings reports from French luxury group Kering and Dutch semiconductor company ASML overshadowed strong results from Nestle and others.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.1% by 0710 GMT, even as Asian peers tracked a strong finish on Wall Street.

Kering (PRTP.PA) tumbled 4.0% as sales growth at its star fashion brand Gucci missed analysts' expectations due to a sharp slowdown in its pace of recovery, particularly in Asia, from COVID-19. read more

ASML Holdings (ASML.AS), a key supplier to computer chip makers, fell 3.0% despite posting slightly better-than-expected quarterly results. read more

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) fell 2.3% after its quarterly earnings were hit by continued raw material inflation and supply chain disruptions, which it expects to continue through mid-2022.

Limiting losses, Swiss food giant Nestle (NESN.S) gained 3.0% after it raised its sales outlook after strong coffee sales and price hikes pushed organic sales 6.5% higher in the third quarter. read more

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

