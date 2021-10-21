European stocks head lower on Evergrande woes, mixed earnings

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Oct 21 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday, driven by gloomy sentiment on renewed worries around China's property sector and mixed quarterly results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) edged down 0.4% by 0710 GMT, retreating from its highest level in six weeks. Asian stocks were knocked lower by news about the collapse of a $2.6 billion asset sale at heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group. read more

The losses were led by miners (.SXKP), automakers (.SXAP) and industrial stocks (.SXNP), in tandem with growing nervousness around a slate of corporate earnings set for Thursday and the weeks to follow.

Swiss engineering and tech group ABB (ABBN.S) fell 3.4% on lowering its full-year sales forecast after warning of shortages of components. read more

AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) was down 2.1% after its profit beat expectations but warned that persisting chip shortages hampered the truck maker's production. read more

Barclays (BARC.L) slipped 0.6% even as the British bank posted a bumper third-quarter performance. read more

Unilever (ULVR.L) rose 1.2% as the consumer goods giant beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts as it hiked prices to try to offset surging energy and other costs. read more

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

