European stocks rally as energy prices cool

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Oct 7 (Reuters) - European stocks rallied in early trading on Thursday as easing oil and gas prices offered some relief to investors worried about runaway inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 1.1% in broad-based buying to reverse weekly losses, with miners (.SXPP), automakers (.SXAP) and utilities (.SX6P) in the lead.

Oil prices dropped for a second session, while European gas futures also fell back from record highs.

There was also some relief on the U.S. debt ceiling front after U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced plans to extend the borrowing limit into December. read more

French luxury goods maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) jumped 3.1% after HSBC upgraded the stock to "hold", while peers LVMH (LVMH.PA), Richemont (CFR.S) and Kering (PRTP.PA) all rose more than 2%.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) inched up 0.4% after saying that soaring natural gas and electricity prices around the world will provide a significant boost to its cashflow in the third quarter. read more

Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika (SIKA.S) rose 2.0% after it said it could overcome rising raw material costs and supply chain restrictions to increase its sales and profit margins this year. read more

(This story corrects paragraph six to say "boost", not "hit".)

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

