European stocks slide as traders brace for rate hikes
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 22 (Reuters) - European shares wilted as traders ramped up interest rate hike bets following hawkish comments from central bank officials, while German software giant SAP and French luxury goods company Kering fell after reporting first-quarter results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) lost 0.8%, eyeing its worst day in more than two weeks, and was set to end the week lower.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday a 50-basis-point rate increase "will be on the table" when the bank meets on May 3-4. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
That followed comments from European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos who backed an end to bond purchases in July. Money markets are now pricing in 80 basis points of ECB rate hikes by December.
All European subsectors were in the red, with retail (.SXRP) and tech stocks (.SX8P) leading losses.
Kering (PRTP.PA) fell 5.3% after releasing downbeat sales at its crown jewel Gucci, hurt by lockdowns in China. read more
SAP (SAPG.DE) slipped 2.9% after flagging a revenue hit of 300 million euros ($325.26 million) because of its exit from Russia. read more
France's CAC 40 (.FCHI) fell 1.1% ahead of Sunday's presidential run-off vote.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.