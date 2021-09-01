Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

European stocks start September with gains, shake off growth worries

1 minute read

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday as fresh signs of weakness in Asian economies were countered by hopes for more stimulus, while investors shook off concerns about rising inflation.

After a seventh straight month of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) started September with a 0.7% rise, inching towards its mid-August record levels.

Asian shares recovered from earlier losses after data showed factory activity across the region lost momentum in August as a resurgence in coronavirus cases disrupted supply chains. read more

Investors are awaiting manufacturing activity and unemployment data for the euro zone later in the day.

Travel & leisure (.SXTP), insurance (.SXIP) and technology (.SX8P) stocks were the top sectoral gainers, all rising more than 1%.

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) rose 2.6% after it posted a stronger-than-expected rise in full-year operating profit, driven by a strong rebound in demand in China and the United States. read more

Supermarket group Carrefour (CARR.PA) slid 5.2% as luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault sold the 5.7% stake he owned in the company. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:10 AM UTC

In Russia's Arctic, Navalny activist's election bid is crushed

First came leaflets in her stairwell accusing her of encouraging children to become gay. Then her office was vandalised and its windows shot at. And after that she was taken to hospital for COVID-19 treatment that she said she did not need or want.

Europe
Merkel takes aim at SPD's Scholz over far-left coalition option
Europe
Key Polish ruling on primacy of EU law delayed
Europe
EXCLUSIVE Campari says imitation is flattery as Aperol faces challengers
Europe
Marketmind: Who's rocking the boat now?