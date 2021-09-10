European stocks track Asian equities higher

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 10 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Friday, tracking a positive trading session in Asia, even as investors weighed risks from tighter monetary policies after the European Central Bank signalled a slowdown of its pandemic-era bond purchases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was up 0.2%, as of 0710 GMT, but was still on course to end the week lower amid worries over global economic slowdown.

News of a call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden offered some relief to battered Asian stocks, particularly tech companies that have come under heightened regulatory scrutiny in Beijing. read more

Miners (.SXPP) and technology stocks (.SX8P) were the top sectoral gainers in Europe, while telecoms (.SXKP) fell the most.

French luxury goods maker LVMH (LVMH.PA) gained 1.8% after HSBC recommended buying the stock, while Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) dropped 4% after J.P.Morgan cut rating on the stock to "underweight".

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

