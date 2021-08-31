Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
European stocks on track for seventh straight month of gains

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 31 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday, on course for their seventh straight month of gains, as hopes for more policy support overshadowed economic risks from a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.1% by 0710 GMT, with Asian stocks reversing earlier losses as fresh signs of a slowdown in China's economy spurred hopes of more stimulus. read more

China-exposed miners (.SXPP) were the top gainers, up 1.2%, followed by technology stocks (.SX8P) and automakers (.SXAP).

Germany's blue-chip DAX (.GDAXI) outperformed its regional peers with a 0.4% rise, while the FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.1% after a long weekend in Britain.

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) extended their lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, according to a latest poll published on Monday, just weeks ahead of a general election. read more

Among individual stocks, Dutch technology investor Prosus NV (PRX.AS) rose 2% after it said it had agreed to buy Indian payments platform BillDesk for $4.7 billion. read more

