Europeans have delivered weapons and equipment worth 8 bln euros to Kyiv, EU says
BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Union and its member states have provided weapons and military equipment worth at least eight billion euros ($8.27 billion) to Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday.
This sum amounts to about 45% of what the United States has supplied to Kyiv, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.
($1 = 0.9677 euros)
Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Benoit Van Overstraeten
