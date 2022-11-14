Europeans have delivered weapons and equipment worth 8 bln euros to Kyiv, EU says















BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Union and its member states have provided weapons and military equipment worth at least eight billion euros ($8.27 billion) to Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday.

This sum amounts to about 45% of what the United States has supplied to Kyiv, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

($1 = 0.9677 euros)

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Benoit Van Overstraeten











