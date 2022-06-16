Europe's energy security not at immediate risk from latest Russian gas cuts, EU says

A gas hob is seen in this photo illustration taken in London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - Europe's energy security is not at immediate risk as a result of Russia reducing gas supplies to more European countries on Thursday, a European Commission spokesperson said.

"Based on our exchange with the national authorities this morning via the Gas Coordination Group, there is no indication of an immediate security of supply risk," the spokesperson said, adding that Brussels and countries' national authorities were monitoring the situation closely.

Reporting by Kate Abnett Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.