Factbox: Europe's ongoing strike-related travel disruptions

[1/2] British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

July 14 (Reuters) - European airports are in the midst of another busy summer as passenger numbers globally recover to pre-pandemic levels, while airline and airport staff continue wage talks.

The travel industry is on high alert for disruption after Europe's peak season last year was hit by cancellations, causing chaos at airports. This summer, air traffic control issues are likely to be the weak spot, according to warnings from Eurocontrol, which manages European airspace.

Here is a summary of recent developments:

EUROCONTROL

One of the Eurocontrol trade unions has announced a six-month period when industrial action could take place in the Network Manager Operations Centre, which oversees traffic across the European airspace, the pan-European organisation said on July 7. The union has not set specific dates for a strike.

BELGIUM

Ryanair (RYA.I) pilots in Belgium will strike on July 15-16 in demand of higher wages and better working conditions, their union said on July 7. The strike could affect around 140 flights from Charleroi airport, but it is yet unclear how many pilots will join and how many flights will need to be cancelled.

BRITAIN

EasyJet (EZJ.L) has axed 2% of its summer flight schedule, affecting holiday plans of 180,000 customers. The British airline said on July 10 it had plenty of crew and pilots but worries over air traffic control challenges across Europe meant it had cancelled 1,700 flights, mostly from London's Gatwick airport, for the rest of July and August.

At Birmingham Airport, around 100 security officers and terminal technicians will begin continuous strike action from July 18. The strikes will severely impact the airport's security and terminal maintenance, leading to flight delays, the Unite union said.

FRANCE

Repeated air traffic control (ATC) strikes in France, related to President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise pension age, have led to delays and limited flights across the country, causing more air space congestion in Europe.

Ryanair, which has asked the European Commission to protect overflights from strike disruption, cancelled more than 900 flights in June mainly due to French ATC strikes.

ITALY

Multiple unions have called a nationwide airport staff strike on July 15 related to talks for a new collective contract. Air traffic controllers, baggage handlers and check-in personnel along with Italian pilots of Vueling will walk out between 10 a.m and 6 p.m. local time. Malta Air pilots and flight attendants will join them from noon for four hours.

Talking to Italian media, Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said the companies and workers would meet the following week to continue negotiations.

Air traffic control company ENAV (ENAV.MI) has confirmed there will be no strikes in the Italian air transport sector between July 27 and Sept. 5 due to a summer exemption provided for in the industry regulations.

PORTUGAL

Easyjet (EZJ.L) cancelled 350 flights arriving to or departing from Portugal ahead of a cabin staff strike on July 21-25, the SNPVAC union of civil aviation flight personnel said. It will be the union's third strike since the beginning of the year.

SPAIN

Pilots at Iberia Regional Air Nostrum, who had been striking every Monday and Friday since Feb. 27, went on a daily indefinite strike from June 6 amid a pay dispute. As of July 14, Iberia said on its website some flight routes could be affected.

Compiled by Tiago Brandao, Pierre John Felcenloben, Antonis Triantafyllou, Romolo Tosiani and Luca Fratangelo; Editing by Milla Nissi

