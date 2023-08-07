EU's Borrell says he wants to strengthen EU-China relations after call with China's Wang Yi

[1/2] High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a ceremony opening EU's Partnership Mission in Chisinau, Moldova, May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said both he and China's Wang Yi want to strengthen EU-China relations, after a call with the Chinese foreign minister.

"We discussed the upcoming Strategic Dialogue in Beijing in preparation of the EU-China Summit," Borrell said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that they also exchanged views on Niger and on the Jeddah meeting on Ukraine.

