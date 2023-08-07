EU's Borrell says he wants to strengthen EU-China relations after call with China's Wang Yi
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said both he and China's Wang Yi want to strengthen EU-China relations, after a call with the Chinese foreign minister.
"We discussed the upcoming Strategic Dialogue in Beijing in preparation of the EU-China Summit," Borrell said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that they also exchanged views on Niger and on the Jeddah meeting on Ukraine.
Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra
