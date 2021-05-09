Skip to main content

EuropeEU's Breton: EU did not renew Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine order for after June

Reuters
1 minute read

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday the European Commission did not renew its order for AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines against COVID-19 for after June.

The European Commission last month launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 12:05 PM UTCPutin reviews Russian military might as tensions with West soar

President Vladimir Putin reviewed Russia's traditional World War Two victory parade on Sunday, a patriotic display of raw military power that this year coincides with soaring tensions with the West.

EuropeLondon, Edinburgh downplay risk of court battle over Scottish independence
EuropeExplainer: Can Scotland hold another independence referendum?
EuropeMost Swiss still back treaty deal with EU, poll shows
EuropeFive boats carrying hundred of migrants land in Italy's Lampedusa - reports