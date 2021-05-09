EuropeEU's Breton: EU did not renew Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine order for after June
1 minute read
European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday the European Commission did not renew its order for AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines against COVID-19 for after June.
The European Commission last month launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries. read more
