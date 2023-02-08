EU's green light to state aid for Romanian airport annulled by EU's General Court















BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission's 2020 green light for Romania's aid to the Timisoara International Airport in favour of Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), that was provided between 2007 and 2009, has been annulled by the General Court, Europe's second-top court,

"The General Court annuls the decision of the European Commission approving Romanian aid to Timisoara International Airport in favour of Wizz Air," the Court said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"The Commission committed several errors of law when examining whether those measures were selective and whether they conferred an advantage," it added, reminding that Romanian regional airline Carpatair had submitted in 2010 a complaint to the European Commission on that aide.

