EU's Michel: Debate on Ukraine EU membership will be held

European Council President Charles Michel gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - There will be a debate about making Ukraine a member of the European Union, the bloc's chairman Charles Michel told French TV station BFM on Monday.

"This is a debate which, in any case, will be held," said Michel, adding that the bloc already had a "very powerful" association agreement with Ukraine which could be reinforced.

