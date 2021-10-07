EU's Sefcovic says UK trigger of Article 16 on N.Ireland would not be helpful

Signs reading 'No Irish Sea border' and 'Ulster is British, no internal UK Border' are seen affixed to a lamp post at the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union both need to be ready to compromise on resolving the trading situation of Northern Ireland and London's threat to trigger a suspension of parts of the Brexit divorce deal would not be helpful, a senior EU official said on Thursday.

"A lot has been said by the UK politicians about the possibility of the UK triggering article 16. I do not think that this has been helpful. It distracts us from working together to find solutions," European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic told a seminar about the protocol on Northern Ireland.

"It has taken us five long years to get where we are today. So it is clear that there are no quick, easy-fix solutions to what is a extremely complex situation," he said, adding practical solutions could be found if the spirit of compromise was mutual.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alex Richardson

