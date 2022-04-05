1 minute read
EU's von der Leyen and Borrell to meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv -spokesman
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
AMSTERDAM, April 5 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell will travel to Kyiv this week for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.
The meeting will take place "prior to the pledging event #StandUpForUkraine on Saturday in Warsaw", EU spokesman Eric Mamer wrote on Twitter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.