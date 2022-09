Eu's von der Leyen and Britain's Truss: Russia's invasion is failing

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a bilateral meeting with European Commission President, Ursula Von Der Leyen during her visit to the US to attend the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 21, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's decision to order a partial Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine is a sign of weakness, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a joint statement.

"Russia's invasion is failing", they said after meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

